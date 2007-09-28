New Innovative Spinal Surgery - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

New Innovative Spinal Surgery

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - It's being called a major breakthrough in the medical field.

"We talk about new innovations all the time, but this is huge!" said Dr. Kevin Vaught. 

Rather than fusing discs together to repair the herniated problem, surgeons can now use a cervical disc replacement instead.

"It really gives a much better range of motion, there's less recovery time, and it's much better for the patient." said Dr. Vaught.

The Cape Girardeau neurosurgeon performed the first and only procedure last month.

The best candidates for the new procedure are younger adults, who don't have any arthritic joints. 

