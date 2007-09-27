Former Jackson AD Found Guilty of DWI

By: Christy Hendricks

A judge found Jackson High School's former athletic director guilty of driving while intoxicated Thursday.

Kevin Bohnert was also found guilty of failing to drive on the right half of the roadway. He was found not guilty of possession of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Bohnert must now serve two years probation and pay a $500 fine.

Bohnert was arrested June 8, 2007 after he did poorly on a field sobriety test and police found a smoking pipe and marijuana in his car. Bohnert said he was coming back from a Ted Nugent rock concert in St. Louis. He admitted to asking the the trooper who pulled him over "Can't we just forget about the marijuana and the pipe?"