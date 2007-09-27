Coping with COPD

By: Wes Wallace

It's a deadly disease claiming one life every four minutes. Even scarier, 24 million Americans have it, but only half of them know they're sick.

COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease) is the fourth leading cause of death in the U.S. That's why doctors want to warn you about something very life threatening and also very treatable.

"Most people don't know the symptoms, so they don't know what to tell their doctor," said Dr. Anthony Keele of Cape Family Practice. "It can be tricky to diagnose, but we can do it with a machine we call the Body Box."

Not only can it check for COPD, but also asthma and other breathing disorders.