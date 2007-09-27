Bollinger County Fall Festival

By: Lauren Keith

Friday on the Breakfast Show, we featured the Ironjack team from Cabela's and Stihl corporation. This team of contenders has been featured on the ESPN and Outdoor Networks slicing and chopping their way through lumberjacking competitions. The team will perform several different competitions during the Bollinger Co. Fall Festival this Friday and Saturday, Sept. 28th and 29th. For a full list of all of the activities going on during the festival, visit the Bollinger County Chamber of Commerce website .