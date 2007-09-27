Police Make Large Crack Bust in Bootheel

By: Heartland News

KENNETT, Mo. - Officers in Kennett make a huge drug bust.

Along with the Kennett Police Department, the Bootheel Drug Task Force seized one of the largest amounts of crack cocaine at one time in the bootheel region.

Agents aren't saying exactly how much they found at this time, but they estimate the street value of the crack cocaine to be nearly $25,000.

Officers made the discovery as they chased Alfred Thomas Fisher near the federal housing authority in Kennett.