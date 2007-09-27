School Bus Crash Sends 14 to Hospital

By: Associated Press

FONTAINE, Ark. - Arkansas State Police say 14 children were taken to hospitals after a school bus crash this morning in Greene County.



State police spokesman Bill Sadler says six injured children were sent to a hospital in Paragould and eight were taken to a hospital in Jonesboro. Sadler says a girl who was trapped inside the bus had only minor injuries once rescuers got her out.



Sadler says the driver has not been interviewed so investigators do not yet know what may have caused the 7:30 a.m. crash.



Jonesboro media reports say that the accident involved a Greene County Tech bus on Arkansas Highway 168, between Loredo and Fontaine. A witness saw the bus go out of control as it attempted to cross a bridge.

