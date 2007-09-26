Duncan Hunter (R) - Biography*

Duncan Hunter (R) - Biograpy*

Duncan Hunter was first elected to Congress in 1980. He focuses on making sure the U.S. military is the best, securing the nation's borders, and protecting American workers from unfair competition. Hunter served on the House Armed Services Committee. He served as Chairman of the full committee from 2002-2006 and oversaw a $532 billion defense budget. Hunter wrote the Secure Fence Act that seeks to extend the San Diego fence 854 miles across California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. It was signed into law by President Bush on October 26, 2006.

While on the House Armed Services Committee, he worked to protect U.S. defense jobs in aircraft, ship repair, machine tools, textile, steel and titanium to ensure that what he calls the "Arsenal of Democracy," the U.S. industrial base, is maintained to provide security in time of war. His other priorities include retaining and increasing jobs across the nation, providing tax relief to hard-working families, keeping promises to America's veterans, protecting Social Security for present and future generations, and promoting strong family values.

Duncan Hunter lives in East San Diego County, California with his wife Lynne, of 33 years. They have two sons, one who was served two tours in Iraq, and four grandchildren.

*Duncan Hunter has ended his big for the presidency.