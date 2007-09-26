Duncan Hunter (R) - Issues Stance*

Iraq War

Duncan Hunter's strategy for Iraq is to stand up a free government in Iraq, train their army, then leave. He says America needs to increase its capability on missile defense. He says America's national intelligence and defense communities must be provided with the tools necessary to identify, track, stop and prosecute terrorists before they have the opportunity to strike. He says the size of the U.S. army should be increased. Hunter says the military should develop better deep strike capability to attack targets that are buried deeply and remotely (thousands of miles away) with long-range bombers and cruise missiles. He says technology needs to be advanced with undersea warfare and unmanned aerial vehicles.

Education

He says returning school curriculum prerogatives need to be returned to the states, local communities and to the family. He supports school vouchers to provide students and their families an educational choice. He supports providing the same financial aid opportunities to home school children as those who go to public school.

Immigration

Hunter favors building a border fence to make America more secure and keep illegal immigrants out. He promises if he's elected president he will have more than 800 miles of border fence built in six months. He's says protecting the border is part of protecting the homeland so national intelligence and defense communities must be provided with the tools necessary to identify, track, stop and prosecute terrorists before they have the opportunity to strike.

Taxes

He supports efforts to reform the tax code, making it simpler, fairer, and more growth oriented. By replacing the current convoluted and fraud-ridden system with more simplified tax requirements, he believes the U.S. will be able to meet the dual goals of providing core government services and returning much needed income back to our families.

Media

He believe those distributing harmful material to young people should be held responsible. He supports legislation that allows parents to sue any person who knowingly sells or distributes a product that contains material that is harmful to minors

Women

Hunter is pro-life. He says as president he would amend the U.S. Constitution and provide blanket protection to all unborn children from the moment of conception by prohibiting any state or federal law that denies the personhood of the unborn.

LGBT

Hunter cosponsored and voted in favor of a bill which proposes an amendment to the U.S. Constitution declaring that marriage in the United States shall consist solely of the union of a man and a woman. He believes that children need the unique influence offered by both a father and a mother.