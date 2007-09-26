Ron Paul (R) - Biography*

Ron Paul was born and raised in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He graduated from Gettysburg College and the Duke University School of Medicine. He served as a flight surgeon in the U.S. Air Force in the 1960s. He's a specialist in obstetrics/gynecology and has delivered more than 4,000 babies. He and his wife Carol reside in Lake Jackson, Texas. They have five children and 17 grandchildren.

Paul served in Congress during the late 1970s and early 1980s. During that time, Congressman Paul served on the House Banking committee where he opposed the Federal Reserve's inflationary measures. Paul returned to his medical practive in 1984. He returned to Congress in 1997. He presently serves on the House Committee on Financial Services and the House Committee on Foreign Affairs. Paul prides himself on sticking to his principles.

Ron Pauls record includes never voting to raise taxes, never voting for an unbalanced budget, never voting for a federal restriction on gun ownership, never voting to raise congressional pay, never taking a government-paid junket, never voting to increase the power of the executive branch, voting against the Patriot Act, voting against regulating the Internet, and voting against the Iraq war.

*No longer running for president.