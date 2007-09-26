Ron Paul (R) - Issues Stance*

Iraq War

Ron Paul says Iraq is more dangerous now than when the U.S. entered it. He supports refocusing on securing America and bringing the troops home. He believes no war should ever be fought without a declaration of war voted upon by the Congress.

Healthcare

Paul opposes legislation that increases the FDA‘s legal powers. He supports the expanded ability of Americans to use alternative medicine and new treatments.

Education

He wants to ensure home schooling remains a practical alternative for American families is unmatched by any presidential candidate. He supports reduced taxes, guaranteed parity for home school diplomas, and advancing equal scholarship considerations for home schooling families.

Immigration

Paul says America's borders must be secured now. He favors doing whatever it takes to control entry into the country before undertaking complicated immigration reform proposals. He says visa rules should be enforced and illegal aliens should not get welfare. He also supports ending birthright citizenship because he says it's an incentive for illegal aliens. He opposes amnesty and supports passing immigration reform that is fair to legal immigrants from all countries.

Taxes

Ron Paul favors low taxes. He supports ending the IRS and income tax which he says aren't necessary to pay for government services.

Social Security

He says taxes on all Social Security benefits should be repealed to eliminate political theft of seniors' income and raise their standard of living. He encourages younger workers to save and invest on their own. He says cutting payroll taxes and giving workers the opportunity to seek better returns in the private market will help them save money.

Women

Paul is pro-life. He favors a repeal to Roe v. Wade. As an OB/GYN doctor, he's delivered over 4000 babies in 40 years of medical practice and says he never once considered performing an abortion, nor found abortion necessary to save the life of a pregnant woman.

