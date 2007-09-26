Sam Brownback (R) - Biography*

Sam Brownback was born in Parker, Kansas and raised on a farm where his mother and father still live. He was the state president of Future Farmers of America, student body president at Kansas State University and president of his class at University of Kansas Law School.

Brownback served as a White House Fellow in the first Bush Administration and was the youngest Secretary of Agriculture in Kansas history. He was elected to the House of Representatives in 1994 and elected to the U.S. Senate in 1996. Brownback serves on the Appropriations, Judiciary, and Joint Economic Committees. He isa also a ranking member on the Joint Economic Committee, the Financial Services and General Government Appropriations Subcommittee, as well as the subcommittee responsible for the Constitution. He also serves in the Helsinki Commission on Security and Cooperation in Europe, co-chairs the Senate Cancer Coalition and the Human Rights Caucus, chairs the Senate Values Action Team, and is a founding member of the Senate Fiscal Watch Team.

His current focus is defending and promoting traditional marriage, building market- and consumer-based solutions to health care reform, and meaningful tax reform including an optional flat. He also works to re-open the U.S. beef trade in Asia, stop genocide in Darfur, incentivize drug companies to find cures to neglected diseases throughout the world, and spread democracy and human rights in Iran and North Korea.

Over the years, Brownback has been a radio broadcaster, attorney, teacher, administrator, congressman and senator. Senator Brownback and his wife Mary have five children.