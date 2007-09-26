SIU Students to Compete in Ultimate Saluki Challenge - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Carbondale, IL

SIU Students to Compete in Ultimate Saluki Challenge

SIU Students to Compete in Ultimate Saluki Challenge
By: Lauren Keith

CARBONDALE, Ill. - Starting this Friday, more than a dozen Southern Illinois University students will compete for the title of Ultimate Saluki.  This fierce competition is a spin-off of the popular CBS "Survivor" series and even features former Survivor contestant Mike Scupin.

Scupin arrives on the SIU campus Friday and will host the events all the way through Sunday, including a "tribal council."  Scupin competed in the television season of "Survivor: Australia."  He was the contestant who burned his hands and had to be air-lifted for treatment.  After the tribal council on the SIU campus, Scupin will provide an inspirational message to the contestants and the public is invited to attend.

For a full list of events and more information on exactly what each SIU student will be competing in, visit the SIU Web site

You can also find video from Thursday's Breakfast Show where organizers Sally Wright and Lynne Thompson-Cundiff talk about the upcoming event.

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • 'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

    'Night Court' actor Harry Anderson dies at 65

    Monday, April 16 2018 7:15 PM EDT2018-04-16 23:15:51 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 8:18 PM EDT2018-04-17 00:18:59 GMT
    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65. (Source: Associated Press)Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65. (Source: Associated Press)

    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65.

    Harry Anderson, an actor best known for his role in the sitcom “Night Court,” reportedly has died at the age of 65.

  • Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Lee Correctional prison riot: Seven inmates killed in incident identified in 'mass casualty incident'

    Monday, April 16 2018 5:43 PM EDT2018-04-16 21:43:41 GMT
    The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary. (Source: SCDC)The state Department of Corrections also identified the inmates as Raymond Angelo Scott, Michael Milledge, Damonte Marquez Rivera, Eddie Casey Jay Gaskins, Joshua Svwin Jenkins, Corey Scott, and Cornelius Quantral McClary. (Source: SCDC)

    Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.  

    Seven inmates were killed and another 17 were treated following multiple "inmate on inmate altercations" Sunday night at Lee Correctional Institution.  

  • Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Woman with special needs found stuffed inside plastic tote in U-Haul van

    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 1:00 AM EDT2018-04-16 05:00:30 GMT
    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims. (Source: Facebook/WXIN/CNN)

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

    Criminal charges could be filed for improper disposal of a body, even if the victim’s cause of death is ruled to be natural causes, as her mother claims.

    •   
Powered by Frankly