Creative Marriage Proposal

Man Proposes Marriage after Pulled Over by Police

By: Heartland News

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. - Some women spend months, even years planning the perfect wedding. But, one man did a lot of planning just to pop the question.

Ronnie Vinson and Jennifer Hubbert were just going to town for a soda when they were pulled over by East Prairie police.

Ronnie apparently had an arrest warrant for missing a court date. But when Jennifer stepped out Ronnie was on his knee proposing in handcuffs. That earned him a slap and a wife.

The couple married this week, but they'll always remember how the proposal happened.