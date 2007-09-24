Man Sentenced to 10 Years for Child Porn - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

By: Christy Hendricks

A Butler County man is sentenced to 10 years in prison for possessing child pornography Monday.

Billy Porch, 35, of Poplar Bluff admitted to possessing the child pornography and using a shareware site to receive and send the images.

Officers found several computers and multiple hard drives in his home during a search in February.  One of the computers had more than 600 still images of child pornography.  Some of the children were under the age of 12.

