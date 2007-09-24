Police Search for Sex Offender

By: Heartland News

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. - The McCracken County Sheriff's Department needs help finding a sex offender.

The sheriff's department says 38-year-old Ronnie Wallace moved from Missouri to McCracken County.

However, he has not registered with the Kentucky State Police, as he's supposed to by law.

The sheriff's department says Wallace is using a "Schneidman Road" address that is not valid.