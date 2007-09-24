Deadly Weekend on Southeast Missouri Roads

By: Heartland News

It's been a deadly weekend on southeast Missouri roads. Three people have been killed in three separate accidents.

The first crash happened in Iron County. According to the state highway patrol. It happened on Highway 21 just north of Glover. Troopers say 16-year-old Ethan Riggs of Annapolis was killed when he lost control over his SUV and ran off the road. The SUV overturned several times throwing Riggs from the vehicle. He was not wearing a seatbelt.

The second crash happened Sunday afternoon in Carter County. According to the highway patrol, 26-year-old Chris Besley of Bolivar was killed when the car he was riding in ran off the road. Investigators say he was also not wearing a seat belt and was thrown from the vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital where he later died. The driver 22-year-old Rebecca Cook of chaffee was also seriously injured. She was also taken to a local hospital to be treated. She was listed as having a seatbelt on.