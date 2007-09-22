Help Launch 1000 Mentos Fountains

If you plan on participating in our mentos fountains launch PLEASE sign the terms and conditions form regarding this record attempt and bring it with you on October 3rd. Click HERE for the terms and conditions! You will NOT be able to participate without this form.

Science Day 2007

Science Day 2007 is quickly approaching and I need your help to make this event a big success. All the science fun will take place in Cape Girardeau from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on October 3rd. Steve Spangler Science, Science Teachers of Missouri, The American Association for the Advancement of Science, Barnes & Noble, and Montgomery Bank will offer kids a FREE science gift while supplies last. CraftMasters KidSmart will honor an outstanding science teacher with a gift basket oozing with science gadgets.

From 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. kids young and old will discover how much science the Heartland has to offer by visiting various booths. Here's who will have a booth at Science Day 2007...

Bootheel Youth Museum

Challenger Learning Center

Science Center of Southern Illinois

Discovery Playhouse

Bollinger County Museum of Natural History

Southeast Missouri Hospital

Saint Francis Medical Center

CraftMasters KidSmart

Paducah National Weather Service

Cape Girardeau Conservation Campus Nature Center