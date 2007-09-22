Help Launch 1000 Mentos Fountains

If you plan on participating in our mentos fountains launch PLEASE sign the terms and conditions form regarding this record attempt and bring it with you on October 3rd. Click HERE for the terms and conditions! You will NOT be able to participate without this form.
Science Day 2007
Science Day 2007 is quickly approaching and I need your help to make this event a big success. All the science fun will take place in Cape Girardeau from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m. on October 3rd. Steve Spangler Science, Science Teachers of Missouri, The American Association for the Advancement of Science, Barnes & Noble, and Montgomery Bank will offer kids a FREE science gift while supplies last. CraftMasters KidSmart will honor an outstanding science teacher with a gift basket oozing with science gadgets.
From 4 p.m. until 5 p.m. kids young and old will discover how much science the Heartland has to offer by visiting various booths. Here's who will have a booth at Science Day 2007...
Bootheel Youth Museum
Challenger Learning Center
Science Center of Southern Illinois
Discovery Playhouse
Bollinger County Museum of Natural History
Southeast Missouri Hospital
Saint Francis Medical Center
CraftMasters KidSmart
Paducah National Weather Service
Cape Girardeau Conservation Campus Nature Center
From 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. folks from across the Heartland will join me as we attempt to set a record for the most mentos fountains launched at once. The Guinness World Records has informed me that the record for most mentos fountains launched at once 791 and was set by Books Are Fun at the Circle R Ranch in Dallas, Texas, USA on 10 July 2007.
310 Broadway
Cape Girardeau, MO 63701
(573) 335-1212
publicfile@kfvs12.com
(573) 335-1212EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.