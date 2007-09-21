The Heartland Plays Pinball

By: Carly O'Keefe

HERRIN, Ill. - To some, blinking lights, arcade sounds, and a tiny metal ball bring back the good-old days. Their game is pinball.

"I can remember when I was a newspaper boy and I spent many dimes and quarters on these games," said Heartland Pinball and Arcade Super Show organizer Ken Hall.

More than 90 pinball machines from the past and present were on display and ready for play at the Herrin Civic Center.