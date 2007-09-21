"Big Brain" Balloon Hard to Miss Along Broadway Street

By: Lauren Keith

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - If you drove past Cape's Capaha Park early Friday morning, chances are you stepped on the brakes once you saw the giant hot air balloon in the shape of a human brain!

It's known as the "Big Brain Balloon." It's nearly 10 stories tall. Cape Girardeau Neurosurgeon Scott Gibbs came up with the idea to build this anatomically correct hot air balloon.

He says he could have explained how the brain works in a classroom, but he thinks showing the brain in this manner is much more effective!

"One of the things I'd like to accomplish is understanding of the brain, how it works, and more emphasis on that. Also, this is done in correlation with the 10 year anniversary of neuroscience at Southeast Missouri Hospital," said Dr. Gibbs.

If you'd like to see the brain balloon in person, just head to Capaha Park Friday at 4 p.m. At 5 p.m. Dr. Gibbs hosts a ceremony where he'll talk more about the human brain and announce the winners of the Southeast Hospital brain poster and slogan contest winners. The first-place winners receive a tethered ride in the balloon.