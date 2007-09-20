Bill Richardson (D) - Biography*

Bill Richardson was born November 15, 1947 in Pasadena, California. His father was a banker and settled his family in Mexico City. Richardson grew up in Mexico City. He went to high school in Massachusetts and attended Tufts University in Boston. After graduation Richardson and his wife Barbara moved to Washington D.C.and he worked on Capitol Hill.

After he moved to New Mexico he ran for the Senate but lost in 1980. He was elected in 1982. Richardson served on the Energy and Commerce committee where he proposed the Clean Air Act. He served 14 years in Congress and also served on the Interior Committee and the House Select Committee on Intelligence.

In 1997, Richardson served a Ambassador to the United Nations. Richardson's been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize four times. He's also served at the Secretary of the Department of Energy. Richardson ran for became New Mexico's governor in 2002.