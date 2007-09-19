Self-Proclaimed White Supremacists Hand Out Literature at Local High School

By: Carly O'Keefe

MT. VERNON, Ill. - Some students at Mount Vernon High School came home Monday with more than just their homework. Members of an apparent white-supremacist group handed out hate-filled CD's and papers as the kids left class. The unwelcome visit came just days after a fight between a white and black student locked down the high school campus.

"They were identified as being members of a white supremacist group from Missouri," said Mt. Vernon Township High School Principal Ron Daniels. "Those groups are not needed on a school campus."

Not needed, and definitely not wanted by most Mt. Vernon Township High School students.

"They were passing out CD's that said something about white pride and stuff like that, white kids, black kids were breaking them and throwing them away," said Mt. Vernon Township High School junior Brookelynn Maclin.

The distribution of pro-white propaganda came just days after a fight during the lunch hour that led to growing student unrest on campus throughout the school week.

"They made everything seem racial just because a black and white boy was fighting, it doesn't make it racial, it was over a donut, not black and white," said Maclin.