Former State Rep to Run in Special Election

By: Kathy Sweeney

CAPE GIRARDEAU MO - Former missouri state representative Mary Kasten says she will run for the seat vacated by Nathan Cooper.

In a news release just sent to the newsroom Mrs. Kasten says, "I retired in 2001 to take care of my husband. I do not take this responsibility lightly. From day one my goal will be to take care of the people of Cape Girardeau. My experience, my dedication, and my commitment to the people of Cape are why I decided to run. I look to my old friends and supporters to help me in this effort and I look forward to meeting new friends during this campaign."

The Cape Girardeau County Republicn Party will meet Thursday night to officially choose a candidate.

Committee chair Holly Lintner says she feels confident Mrs. Kasten will be selected.