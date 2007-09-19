Governor Unveils Insure Missouri

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Governor Matt Blunt unveiled his new program to help Missourians better afford healthcare Wednesday. Insure Missouri is aimed at lower income families and small business owners.

The assistance would give about 200,000 Missourians better access to insurance coverage.

The first phase of three in the plan will start in the Spring of 2008 and be fully in place by next fall.