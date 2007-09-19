Police Investigate Armed Robbery

By: Heartland News

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. - A dispatcher from the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department has been shot at the America's Cash Advance in Caruthersville.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, Jack Owens, a dispatcher for the county was in America's Cash Advance on Ward and 3rd Street when man walked in with a small black revolver about 2 p.m.

Owens attempted to wrestle the gun away and was shot in the arm. The suspect got away with some cash.

The suspect is described as a black male about six feet tall wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans. He left in a grey or silver Chevy with rust on the top.

Police have questioned persons of interest.