Police Investigate Armed Robbery

By: Heartland News

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. - A dispatcher from the Pemiscot County Sheriff's Department has been shot at the America's Cash Advance in Caruthersville.

According to Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell, Jack Owens, a dispatcher for the county was in America's Cash Advance on Ward and 3rd Street when man walked in with a small black revolver about 2 p.m.

Owens attempted to wrestle the gun away and was shot in the arm.  The suspect got away with some cash.

The suspect is described as a black male about six feet tall wearing a grey T-shirt and jeans.  He left in a grey or silver Chevy with rust on the top.

Police have questioned persons of interest.

Owens was taken to St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau with non life-threatening injuries, but was listed in critical condition.

