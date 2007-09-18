Car Thief Caught on Tape

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Under the cover of darkness a car thief makes his move.

"You can see him park in the neighbor's lot and walk right over here," Pat LaFont said as he pointed to surveillance video. "He starts hiding his face, he knew he was going to steal it and didn't want to get caught on tape, but he was. We got him!"

Pat LaFont with Best Buy Motors says it all started a few weeks ago, when a couple of guys expressed interest in a blue four-door Pontiac Grand Am. LaFont says they left without returning the keys.

"He came back about a week later and checked to make sure the keys still worked. He left, got his buddy, and then drove off with the car," explained LaFont.