Police Officer Fired After Charged with Stealing

By: Associated Press

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. - A Poplar Bluff police officer is charged with stealing, after allegedly taking about $13,000 from a bank account.

Patrolman Joe Craft was fired Friday after he was arrested by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The 35-year-old was charged in Butler County on Thursday with three counts of stealing. It's alleged he stole the funds from the Poplar Bluff Fraternal Order of Police. He is a member of that group and has served as its treasurer.

He was released on bond last week and will be arraigned October 4th. A listed number for Craft could not be located for comment.

