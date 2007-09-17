Tom Tancredo (R) - Biography*

Tom Tancredo is a lifelong Colorado native. He earned a degree from the University of Northern Colorado. Tancredo was a junior high teacher.

Tancredo served in the Colorado Legislature and in the Department of Education for former presidents Reagan and Bush. He was elected to as a U.S. Representative for Colorado in 1998. In Congress he has served on the House Foreign Affairs and Natural Resources Committees. He is also a member of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe. Tancredo is most noted for his work against illegal immigration.

Tancredo has been married to his wife Jackie since 1977. They have two children and five grandchildren.