Two More Fires in Cairo

By: Heartland News

Updated 12:10am Monday: Heartland News has learned that a second building is on fire in the Cairo area Sunday night. The second fire is in Future City, Illinois (just outside of Cairo) on Highway 51 at the "Beyond the Bay" bar and grill.

This marks the sixth fire in eight days in Cario and the second fire within 2 hours Sunday night.

Heartland News has a crew on the scene. Tune in to The Breakfast Show starting at 5am for the latest on this developing story.

See the story about the first Sunday night fire below.

Original Story:

Heartland News has learned that a house is on fire in Cairo. The two story house is on 33rd Street and Park. The fire started around 9:45pm Sunday night.

Dispatchers have called in fire crews from Cairo, Mounds, Mounds City, Olmstead and Wickliffe.