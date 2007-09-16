Fred Thompson (R) - Biography*

Fred Thompson was born August 19, 1942 in Sheffield, Alabama to Fletcher and Ruth Thompson. His family moved to Tennessee shortly after his birth. Thompson married while in high school and graduated in 1960.

He earned a degree in philosophy and political science from Memphis State University in 1964 and a law degree from Vanderbilt University in 1967.

In 1969, Thompson was name an assistant United States attorney in Nashville. He served as minority counsel to the Senate Watergate Committee in 1973. After that he had law offices in Nashville and Washington.

After a publicized court case he handled and film about it, Thompson got into acting. He has appeared in movies like "The Hunt for Red October," "Die Hard II," and Ín the Line of Fire." He's also played a role in the TV show "Law and Order."

In 1980, Thompson served as special counsel to the Senate Foreign Relations Committee and the Senate Intelligence Committee in 1982. In 1994, Thompson was elected to fill the remaining two years of an unexpired Senate term. He was reelected in 1996. In 2005, Thompson served as an advisor to Supreme Court Justice nominee John Roberts.

Thompson has two grown sons. He divorced in 1985. He is married to his wife Jeri and has a three-year-old daughter and baby son.

*Fred Thompson has ended his bid for the presidency.