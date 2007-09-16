Mike Gravel (D) - Issues Stance*

Iraq War

Gravel believes in an immediate and orderly withdrawal of all U.S. troops within 120 days. He seeks to work with neighboring countries to work collectively to bring peace to Iraq. As president Gravel says he will call for a U.S. corporate withdrawal from Iraq as well and hand over contracts to Iraqi businesses.

Healthcare

Gravel advocates for a universal voucher healthcare system that provides equal medical services to all citizens. It would be paid for by a retail sales tax. Vouchers would pay for one of five insurance plans. Americans would have to sign up, but not pay for the vouchers. He says he would also provide educational benefits to help doctors and nurses with debt so to keep healthcare affordable. He wants to make American products more competitive in the world's marketplace, by taking healthcare off the business community.

Education

Gravel believes parent education and access to preschool programs should be expanded so children from low-income families can equally benefit. He favors universal pre-kindergarten. Gravel also thinks schools systems and groups should be flexible. Flexible programs include extended school days and years, summer learning, online/broadcast courses. He thinks No Child Left Behind needs to be reformed and adequately funded

Immigration

Gravel favors securing the country's borders and monitoring the flow of immigrants into the country. He is also in favor of a guest worker program and setting up naturalization procedures to bring immigrant into legal status. He believes reforming trade policies will stimulate job growth in the U.S. and Mexico.

Global Warming

Gravel thinks the global climate change affects national security and the survivability of the planet. He says as president he would work to reduce America's carbon footprint by initiating legislation to tax carbon at the source and cap carbon emissions. He also fights against global deforestation. He wants to work with other countries in a collective global effort to fight climate change. He also wants to launch a massive global scientific effort to integrate the world's scientific and engineering community to end energy dependence on oil.

Taxes

Gravel proposes a Fair Tax that calls for eliminating the IRS and the income tax and replacing it with a progressive national sales tax on new products and services. He says to compensate for taxes on things like food, lodging, transportation, and clothing a rebate would reimburse taxpayers.

Veterans

Gravel says as president he would ensure veterans receive full and definite funding for their most important needs like healthcare and medicine. He says he would also make sure the VA system would be fully funded and have will-training personnel.

Women

Gravel is pro-choice. He says a woman has a right to decide if and when to have children, and to make the difficult decision about abortion without government interference.

LGBT

Gravel supports same-sex marriage and opposes the Defense of Marriage Act. He supports expanding hate-crime legislation and opposes the military's "Don't Ask Don't Tell" legislation.

Social Security

Gravel wants "real" money put in the Social Security Trust Fund, to invest it, and identify the interests of individual beneficiaries.

Internet

Gravel guarantees a free and open Internet with unlimited access to all sites regardless of content.

Drugs

Gravel says hard drugs must be regulated for the purpose of treating addicts. He says it's time to end prohibition and treat drug addiction as a public health problem. He wants to emphasize rehabilitation over incarceration.

Iran and Syria

Gravel opposes military conflict with Iran and advocates for a diplomatic solution.

*No longer running for president.