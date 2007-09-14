Search for Steve Fossett Online - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Search for Steve Fossett Online

By: Wes Wallace

Calm winds Friday allowed the aerial search to continue for missing adventurer Steve Fossett, but there's still no sign of Fossett's single-engine plane despite the small air force that has scoured the canyons and hillsides of the Sierra Nevada for 11 days.  However, crews out west aren't the only ones looking for Fossett's plane.

They're also using help from people online through a project called Amazon Mechanical TurkIt uses recently updated satellite information from Google Earth.  If someone sees anything unusual, they report it to a panel of experts who check it out.  So far it's helped find other planes, but not Fossett's.

