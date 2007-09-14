Teacher's Aide Faces Sodomy, Sexual Assault Charges

By: Christy Hendricks

PEMISCOT COUNTY, Mo. - A Pemiscot County teacher's aide faces sodomy and sexual assault charges.

Michael Willard Smith, 51, of Braggadocio, Missouri faces two counts of statutory sodomy, a class C felony and one count of deviate sexual assault a class C felony.

According to the Pemiscot County sheriff's department, Smith, a teacher's aide at South Pemiscot Schools, allegedly performed sex acts with at least one male student at his residence, not the school. According to the sheriff's department, students were "compensated" at times for those acts.