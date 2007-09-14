VA Suspends In-Patient Surgeries at Local Hospital

The VA suspends in-patient surgery at the Hospital in Marion, IL. A local family fears their loved one's death could have been prevented.

Family Speaks About Loved One's Death at VA Hospital

By: Heartland News

MARION, Ill. - The department of veterans affairs makes a major announcement about one of the Heartland's hospitals.

The VA medical center in Marion, Illinois suspends all in-patient surgeries until further notice.

According to the VA, the number of deaths during in-patient surgeries has increased this year beyond an acceptable level.

This finding has also led to the removal of the medical center's director and chief of staff.

Both have been assigned to administrative positions elsewhere. In the meantime, the VA has appointed new interim leadership at the hospital.

According to the VA, all scheduled in-patient surgeries are being moved to other nearby VA and private facilities.