Artsonia - Online Children's Art Gallery

By: Mike Shain

CAPE GIRARDAU, Mo. - Concentration, color selection -- the keys to creating awesome art. It's just what Lydia Gentry did in creating her masterpiece.

Lydia is a second grade student at Alma Schrader School in Cape Girardeau. Her school art work is ready to hang and not on the refrigerator door at home.

It's a digital print, framed and ready to hang on a wall. Lydia is just one of many students around the world who are participating in "Artsonia."

That's an online art gallery for children. They post their art creations with parental permission. Artwork is photographed with a digital camera, downloaded and in a few days ready for grandparents, aunts and uncles to see wherever they live.

Artsonia also sells a variety of products featuring personal artwork perfect for gifts to relatives, including coffee mugs, mouse pads, key chains, and T-shirts. Gabriela Vieira gave her mom a Mothers Day gift of a book bag bearing one of Gabby's works. Skylar Deimund shows a T-shirt for her grandfather and Nathan Coleson says the T-shirt bearing his art draws attention from other kids who say "cool."

Besides displaying their work, children also have a fan club where classmates and others can comment on the art. Only nice comments are welcome.