Missing Girls Found

By: Arnold Wyrick

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ill. - More than three weeks after their mother Kathy Wells took them from her parents home in Mulkytown, ten-year-old Mikayla, seven-year-old Madisin and five-year-old Katie are back home with their father.

An anonymous tip to the Johnston City police department lead them to the federal housing units located on 5th Street. After a brief surveillance of the area, police were able to determine where the girls were being kept.

"The area they were found in we had completely covered that area in posters of the girls. But, their mother had tried to disguise their appearance she colored my oldest daughters hair, cut the other two and gave them new names. She done everything to try to hide them," said Michael Davis, the girls's father.

And some of the parents living in the housing units where the girls were found say they never saw a sign of the girls or their mom.

"I had no idea. All I seen there were the people that lived there was the residents. I hadn't seen any other kids then the ones that lived there that I knew of, it's crazy," says Johnna Klotz of Johnston City.

Now the girls are just happy to be back home with their dad, and looking forward to getting back to school and seeing all of their friends. And their dad is happy to have them back in his arms.

"I was so happy and I started to cry when I first saw them. Everyday that went by I was getting a little more worried because time was slipping away. And it's just unbelievable this is what all of us hoped for and wanted,"said Davis as he hugged his three daughters in a big bear hug.