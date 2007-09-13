Man Behind Bars After Threatening Woman with Gun - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Man Behind Bars After Threatening Woman with Gun

By: Heartland News

MAYFIELD, Ky. - A Mayfield man is behind bars after threatening a woman with a gun.

According to police, Gerome Owens, also known as "cup cake", was arrested after violating a protection order of a local woman and threatening her.

Police say Owens entered a house on Wilford Street early Thursday morning.  When police arrived, they say Owens grabbed the woman by the throat and stuck a gun to her head threatening to kill her!

The officer was able to get the situation under control without anyone being injured.

Owens now faces five different charges including burglary, assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

