Man Behind Bars After Threatening Woman with Gun

By: Heartland News

MAYFIELD, Ky. - A Mayfield man is behind bars after threatening a woman with a gun.

According to police, Gerome Owens, also known as "cup cake", was arrested after violating a protection order of a local woman and threatening her.

Police say Owens entered a house on Wilford Street early Thursday morning. When police arrived, they say Owens grabbed the woman by the throat and stuck a gun to her head threatening to kill her!

The officer was able to get the situation under control without anyone being injured.