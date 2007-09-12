Mitt Romney (R) - Biography*

Mitt Romney is the son of three-term Michigan governor George Romney.

Romney received his bachelors from Brigham Young University, masters and law degree from Harvard. He's served as President and CEO of the Salt Lake Organizing Committee for the 2002 Winter Olympics. He's served as the CEO of Bain & Company, Inc, a management consulting firm.

Mitt Romney was elected as Massachusetts governor in 2002. Under Romney's time as governor, the state unemployment rate lowered, transformed the state's budget from deficits to surpluses. He worked for education reforms with merit pay, emphasis on math and science, intervention programs and English immersion. He also proposed and signed a private, market place reform to allow Massachusetts residents health insurance.

*No longer running for president.