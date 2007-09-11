Local Colon Cancer Study - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Paducah, KY

Local Colon Cancer Study

Local Colon Cancer Study
By: Wes Wallace

PADUCAH, Ky. - One person dies from colon cancer every ten minutes.   Dr. Harry Carloss, a Paducah oncologist, says that statistic could change dramatically if more people had early cancer screenings.

However, because of cost, discomfort, and other factors, more than half of all Americans who need to get a colonoscopy don't get one.

Dr. Carloss heads up a local cancer study focusing on the disease that's spread outside the colon.  Right now, he says there aren't any cures and is focusing on a treatment that involves target therapy to stop the spread of cancer.

If you'd like to take part in that study, you must have already received treatment for the spread of colon cancer.  You can contact Dr. Carloss at his office in Paducah at (270) 441-4343.

Some warning signs of colon cancer include pain in the belly, blood in your stool or very dark stools, and a change in your bowel habits (such as more frequent stools or a feeling that your bowels are not emptying completely).

  • SPONSORED BY SOUTHEAST HEALTHHealthMore>>

  • Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Kentucky restaurant worker diagnosed with Hepatitis A

    Wednesday, March 7 2018 1:48 PM EST2018-03-07 18:48:36 GMT
    A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)A KY restaurant worker has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

    Health officials say a restaurant worker in northeastern Kentucky has been diagnosed with Hepatitis A.

  • Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Health officials urging drug users to get tested for HIV

    Thursday, February 22 2018 2:04 PM EST2018-02-22 19:04:09 GMT
    43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)43 cases of HIV have been reported as of Feb. 21 (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

    Health officials say an investigation into a cluster of HIV infections in northern Kentucky has turned up more cases and they are encouraging intravenous drug users to get tested.

  • 103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    103 cases of Hep. A confirmed since first of the year in KY

    Friday, February 23 2018 7:02 PM EST2018-02-24 00:02:00 GMT
    103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)103 case of Hep. A in KY reported (Source: Raycom Media)
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    Since Jan. 1, the Kentucky Department of Health has confirmed 103 cases of acute Hepatitis A. 

    •   
Powered by Frankly