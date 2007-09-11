WebCast Schedule - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Below is a schedule for our 7th season of the KFVS12.com WebCast.

If you have an idea or event that would be suitable for a WebCast, send us an e-mail and tell us about it.  Thanks for making our WebCast a success!

Keep checking back for changes and updates.
Times are approximate. Schedule is subject to change.
All times listed in Central Time Zone.

DATE DAY TIME EVENT MATCH-UP
9/6 Friday 7:00 High School Football New Madrid Co. 0 - Sikeston 29
9/13 Friday 7:00 High School Football Poplar Bluff 13 - Cape Central 34
9/18 Wednesday 6:30 College Volleyball UMKC 2 - SEMO 3
9/27 Friday 7:00 High School Football Cape Central 27 - Jackson 56
9/28 Saturday 6:00 College Football U.T. Martin 17 - SEMO 7
10/4 Friday 7:00 High School Football Sikeston 0 - Jackson 49
10/5 Saturday 2:00 College Volleyball Jacksonville State 0 - SEMO 3
10/6 Sunday 1:00 College Soccer Jacksonville State 0 - SEMO 2
10/11 Friday 7:00 High School Football Cape Central 29 - Sikeston 17
10/12 Saturday 1:00 College Football Murray State 34 - SEMO 37
10/16 Wednesday 6:30 College Volleyball SLU 2 - SEMO 3
10/18 Friday 6:30 College Soccer Belmont 1 - SEMO 2
10/20 Sunday 1:00 College Soccer Tennessee Tech 0 - SEMO 1
10/24 Thursday 6:00 College Volleyball Eastern Kentucky 2 - SEMO 3
10/25 Friday 6:30 College Soccer SIU-Edwardsville 0 - SEMO 1
10/26 Saturday 9:00 Community Parade SEMO Homecoming Parade
10/27 Sunday 1:00 College Soccer Eastern Illinois 0 - SEMO 4
11/2 Saturday 1:00 College Football Urbana 35 - SEMO 37
11/8 Friday 6:30 College Volleyball Murray State 3 - SEMO 2
11/9 Saturday 1:00 College Football Tennessee Tech 41 - SEMO 16
11/11 Monday 5:30 College Women's Basketball Bradley 72 - SEMO 68
11/11 Monday 8:00 College Men's Basketball Central Baptist 56 - SEMO 118
11/12 Tuesday 6:30 College Volleyball U.T. Martin 0 - SEMO 3
11/14 Thursday 6:30 College Women's Basketball UMKC 74 - SEMO 76
11/19 Tuesday 6:30 College Women's Basketball Western Kentucky 90 - SEMO 75
11/22 Friday 7:00 College Men's Basketball Mid Continent 64 - SEMO 109
12/4 Wednesday 6:30 College Women's Basketball SIU 50 - SEMO 72
12/12 Thursday 6:30 College Women's Basketball Illinois-Springfield 56 - SEMO 72
12/14 Saturday 7:00 College Men's Basketball U. of Illinois-Chicago 75 - SEMO 69
12/23 Monday 7:00 College Men's Basketball IUPUI 79 - SEMO 83
12/31 Tuesday 2:00 College Women's Basketball Belmont 81 - SEMO 74
1/9 Thursday 7:00 College Men's Basketball Belmont 107 - SEMO 94
1/11 Saturday 3:00 College Women's Basketball Tennessee State 75 - SEMO 67
1/11 Saturday 5:30 College Men's Basketball Tennessee State 94 - SEMO 102
1/23 Thursday 7:00 College Men's Basketball SIU-Edwardsville 78 - SEMO 82
1/25 Saturday 3:00 College Women's Basketball Eastern Illinois 49 - SEMO 66
1/25 Saturday 5:30 College Men's Basketball Eastern Illinois 77 - SEMO 74
1/27 Monday 6:30 College Women's Basketball SIU-Edwardsville 71- SEMO 79
1/29 Wednesday 7:00 College Men's Basketball UMKC 81 - SEMO 91
1/31 Friday 6:30 College Gymnastics

UW-Whitewater - 191.075
Lindenwood - 190.600
SEMO - 193.900
2/9 Sunday 1:00 College Gymnastics UI-Chicago - 193.475
Alaska - 190.325
SEMO - 194.075
2/14 Friday 6:30 College Gymnastics Ball State - 191.050
SEMO - 191.850
2/15 Saturday 3:00 College Women's Basketball U.T. Martin 102 - SEMO 70
2/20 Thursday 7:00 College Men's Basketball Jacksonville State 70 - SEMO 87
2/22 Saturday 6:30 College Women's Basketball Jacksonville State 48 - SEMO 59
2/27 Thursday 7:00 College Men's Basketball Austin Peay 80 - SEMO 83
3/1 Saturday 3:00 College Women's Basketball Murray State 57 - SEMO 65
3/1 Saturday 5:30 College Men's Basketball Murray State 115 - SEMO 118
3/7 Friday 6:30 College Gymnastics Michigan State - 194.900
SEMO - 193.625
3/9 Sunday 1:00 College Gymnastics Illinois State - 192.425
SEMO - 195.025

Keep checking back for the latest additions to the WebCast Schedule.

