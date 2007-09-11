KFVS12.com WebCast Schedule
Below is a schedule for our 7th season of the KFVS12.com WebCast.
If you have an idea or event that would be suitable for a WebCast, send us an e-mail and tell us about it. Thanks for making our WebCast a success!
Times are approximate. Schedule is subject to change.
All times listed in Central Time Zone.
|DATE
|DAY
|TIME
|EVENT
|MATCH-UP
|9/6
|Friday
|7:00
|High School Football
|New Madrid Co. 0 - Sikeston 29
|9/13
|Friday
|7:00
|High School Football
|Poplar Bluff 13 - Cape Central 34
|9/18
|Wednesday
|6:30
|College Volleyball
|UMKC 2 - SEMO 3
|9/27
|Friday
|7:00
|High School Football
|Cape Central 27 - Jackson 56
|9/28
|Saturday
|6:00
|College Football
|U.T. Martin 17 - SEMO 7
|10/4
|Friday
|7:00
|High School Football
|Sikeston 0 - Jackson 49
|10/5
|Saturday
|2:00
|College Volleyball
|Jacksonville State 0 - SEMO 3
|10/6
|Sunday
|1:00
|College Soccer
|Jacksonville State 0 - SEMO 2
|10/11
|Friday
|7:00
|High School Football
|Cape Central 29 - Sikeston 17
|10/12
|Saturday
|1:00
|College Football
|Murray State 34 - SEMO 37
|10/16
|Wednesday
|6:30
|College Volleyball
|SLU 2 - SEMO 3
|10/18
|Friday
|6:30
|College Soccer
|Belmont 1 - SEMO 2
|10/20
|Sunday
|1:00
|College Soccer
|Tennessee Tech 0 - SEMO 1
|10/24
|Thursday
|6:00
|College Volleyball
|Eastern Kentucky 2 - SEMO 3
|10/25
|Friday
|6:30
|College Soccer
|SIU-Edwardsville 0 - SEMO 1
|10/26
|Saturday
|9:00
|Community Parade
|SEMO Homecoming Parade
|10/27
|Sunday
|1:00
|College Soccer
|Eastern Illinois 0 - SEMO 4
|11/2
|Saturday
|1:00
|College Football
|Urbana 35 - SEMO 37
|11/8
|Friday
|6:30
|College Volleyball
|Murray State 3 - SEMO 2
|11/9
|Saturday
|1:00
|College Football
|Tennessee Tech 41 - SEMO 16
|11/11
|Monday
|5:30
|College Women's Basketball
|Bradley 72 - SEMO 68
|11/11
|Monday
|8:00
|College Men's Basketball
|Central Baptist 56 - SEMO 118
|11/12
|Tuesday
|6:30
|College Volleyball
|U.T. Martin 0 - SEMO 3
|11/14
|Thursday
|6:30
|College Women's Basketball
|UMKC 74 - SEMO 76
|11/19
|Tuesday
|6:30
|College Women's Basketball
|Western Kentucky 90 - SEMO 75
|11/22
|Friday
|7:00
|College Men's Basketball
|Mid Continent 64 - SEMO 109
|12/4
|Wednesday
|6:30
|College Women's Basketball
|SIU 50 - SEMO 72
|12/12
|Thursday
|6:30
|College Women's Basketball
|Illinois-Springfield 56 - SEMO 72
|12/14
|Saturday
|7:00
|College Men's Basketball
|U. of Illinois-Chicago 75 - SEMO 69
|12/23
|Monday
|7:00
|College Men's Basketball
|IUPUI 79 - SEMO 83
|12/31
|Tuesday
|2:00
|College Women's Basketball
|Belmont 81 - SEMO 74
|1/9
|Thursday
|7:00
|College Men's Basketball
|Belmont 107 - SEMO 94
|1/11
|Saturday
|3:00
|College Women's Basketball
|Tennessee State 75 - SEMO 67
|1/11
|Saturday
|5:30
|College Men's Basketball
|Tennessee State 94 - SEMO 102
|1/23
|Thursday
|7:00
|College Men's Basketball
|SIU-Edwardsville 78 - SEMO 82
|1/25
|Saturday
|3:00
|College Women's Basketball
|Eastern Illinois 49 - SEMO 66
|1/25
|Saturday
|5:30
|College Men's Basketball
|Eastern Illinois 77 - SEMO 74
|1/27
|Monday
|6:30
|College Women's Basketball
|SIU-Edwardsville 71- SEMO 79
|1/29
|Wednesday
|7:00
|College Men's Basketball
|UMKC 81 - SEMO 91
|1/31
|Friday
|6:30
|College Gymnastics
|2/9
|Sunday
|1:00
|College Gymnastics
|UI-Chicago - 193.475
Alaska - 190.325
SEMO - 194.075
|2/14
|Friday
|6:30
|College Gymnastics
|Ball State - 191.050
SEMO - 191.850
|2/15
|Saturday
|3:00
|College Women's Basketball
|U.T. Martin 102 - SEMO 70
|2/20
|Thursday
|7:00
|College Men's Basketball
|Jacksonville State 70 - SEMO 87
|2/22
|Saturday
|6:30
|College Women's Basketball
|Jacksonville State 48 - SEMO 59
|2/27
|Thursday
|7:00
|College Men's Basketball
|Austin Peay 80 - SEMO 83
|3/1
|Saturday
|3:00
|College Women's Basketball
|Murray State 57 - SEMO 65
|3/1
|Saturday
|5:30
|College Men's Basketball
|Murray State 115 - SEMO 118
|3/7
|Friday
|6:30
|College Gymnastics
|Michigan State - 194.900
SEMO - 193.625
|3/9
|Sunday
|1:00
|College Gymnastics
|Illinois State - 192.425
SEMO - 195.025
