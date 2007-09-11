John McCain (R) - Issues Stance

Iraq War

John McCain believes America must not fail in Iraq and that a greater military commitment is necessary if to achieve long-term success in Iraq. To do this he proposes boltering more troops on the ground, impletmenting a new counterinsurgency strategy, strengthening the Iraqi armed forces and police, creating the security necessary for political progress and stability, putting a greater emphasis on non-military components that promote economic development and representative, accountable governance, keeping senior officers in place, calling for international pressure in Syria and Iran, and winning the homefront.

Immigration

If elected, McCain says says he will secure the border, restore the trust Americans should have in the basic competency of their government. A secure border is an essential element of our national security. He supports a legislative framework that addresses our nation's failed immigration policies. He says he will work toward building strong allies in Mexico and Latin America.

Environment

McCain believes that we are vested with a sacred duty to be proper stewards of the resources upon which the quality of American life depends. He wants to ensure clean air, safe and healthy water, sustainable land use, ample greenspace and the care and management of natural treasures. He suggests limiting carbon emissions by harnessing market forces that will bring advanced technologies, such as nuclear energy, to the market faster and reducing America's dependence on foreign supplies of energy. He also wants the U.S. to lead in a way that ensures all nations do their rightful share.

Taxes

McCain says he will exercise fiscal discipline by opposing bork barrel spending, working to increase the accountability and transparency of members of Congress, and creating a path to lower taxes. He says the U.S. should open up to new markets.

Homeland Security

McCain says America's military must remain the best. He says he will ensure that the war against terrorists is fought intelligently, with patience and resolve, using all instruments of national power. John McCain strongly supports the development and deployment of theater and national missile defenses. He says military personnel and their families should be taken care of. He believes the size of the armed forces must be enlarged and modernized to meet new challenges to security. John McCain supports significant reform in the defense acquisition process to ensure that dollars spent actually contribute to U.S. security.

Veterans

He believes America's servicemen and women and their families must be provided for while they serve. He says those who return from combat to adjust to civilian life should be provided for and those who do not return should be honored and never forgotten. He says guardsmen and reservists must be honored, veterans' healthcare should be improved, they should be protected from financial loss, and the families of fallen heroes should be provided for.

Women

McCain is pro-life. He encourages adoption. He also opposes the intentional creation of human embryos for research purposes. As president, John McCain says he will strongly support funding for promising research programs, including amniotic fluid and adult stem cell research and other types of scientific study that do not involve the use of human embryos.

LGBT

He believes the institution of marriage is a union between one man and one woman and that the basic responsibility for preserving and strengthening the family should reside at the level of government closest to the people.