Sex Offender Behind Bars After Hugging Girl

By: Christy Hendricks

REND LAKE, Ill. - A convicted sex offender sits behind bars at the Franklin County Jail after he allegedly hugged a 15-year-old girl Saturday at Rend Lake.

According to Franklin County Sheriff Bill Wilson, Victor Havenga of Antiga, Wisconsin, allegedly tried to lure two girls into the water to look at rocks.

Wilson said when the girls tried to get away, Havenga hugged one of the girls so tight it hurt her shoulders.

Police found photos of women and women's clothing in Havenga's truck.