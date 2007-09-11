Local Police Officer Faces Theft Charge

By: Holly Brantley

"Unfortunately when the police have to police the police, it's a bad situation," Chief Bullock said.

One of his own officers, Frankie Goins, faces theft and stealing charges of property worth more than $500, but less than $25,000.

Bullock says early in September, the victim approached him about problems with Officer Goins. After an investigation by the Malden Police Department and the Missouri Highway Patrol, Goins was suspended without pay.

"I wanted to get the ball rolling as quickly as we could to try and put this situation to rest," said Chief Bullock.

Chief Bullock replaced Rod Dill, who resigned last February. Bullock says Goins' suspension has them juggling schedules in a department that's already short staffed. But, he wants to let people know he and the rest of the department are working to protect and serve Malden.

"I don't want anything left in limbo," said Chief Bullock. "When you do that people think you've got something to hide. We don't. We have to be open-minded so the public can trust us."

Meanwhile, people react to the suspension of a police officer.

"I think the Chief's got a good handle on things," said Tommy Shepard of Malden.

"Our police department has improved since the new chief's been in," said Shannon Bailey of Malden. "I'm not sure what's going on with this situation, but I'm sure they'll get to the bottom of it."

Meanwhile, the investigation continues. According to Bullock Goins was with the department for about a year.