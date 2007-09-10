Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Found After Fire - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Marshall County, KY

Homicide Investigation Underway After Body Found After Fire

By: Christy Hendricks

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. - Police are investigating the death of a woman found after a fire Saturday night.

The Marshall County coroner believes the death to be a homicide.

The Palma Briensburg Fire Department responded to a call of a fire in the 1300 block of Scale Road about 9:13 Saturday night.

The body was sent to Louisville for an autopsy.  The identity of the body has not been released.

