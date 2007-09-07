Car Crash Victim Wants Answers

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - In the blink of an eye Dena Campbell's life changed dramatically.

"He swerved over in our lane of I-57, we went into the median, flipped over, skidded 75 feet down the road, and the guy never stopped," Campbell said.

Dena's been in and out of the hospital for almost the last month. She's had three surgeries and faces two more in the near future. With serious injuries to her head and neck, she faces a long road to recovery.

At this point, no witnesses have been able to provide any help or information. She knows it was a small brown pickup truck, but Dena still doesn't know who's responsible. She hopes someone else can help find the driver.