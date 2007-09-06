Cold Case Murder Suspect Faces Judge

By: Carly O'Keefe

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. - The murder suspect in a 25-year-old cold case made his first court appearance Thursday in a courtroom inside the Jackson County jail.

Extra precautions were taken in transporting Timothy Krajcir from the Big Muddy Correctional Center in Ina to Murphysboro. Two Department of Corrections Special Operations Response Team officers followed the transport van and escorted Krajcir into the courtroom.

The entire court proceeding only lasted five minutes. Krajcir didn't say much beyond asking the court to appoint an attorney as he faces four counts of murder in the death of 23-year-old SIU student Deborah Sheppard.

Krajcir was removed from the courtroom and transported back to the Big Muddy Correctional Center where he is incarcerated as a sexually dangerous person.

According to court documents, Krajcir was accused of three sex crimes in 1979: taking indecent liberties with a child that involved both engaging in sexual intercourse with a 13-year-old girl and fondling a 12-year-old girl, and public indecency which involved masturbating in the Wal-Mart parking lot.

Now, court documents allege Krajcir raped and strangled 23-year-old Deborah Sheppard on April 8, 1982.