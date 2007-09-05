One of the "Biggest" Crack Busts in Recent History

By: Ryan Tate

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - Cape Girardeau police officers and investigators made a drug bust Tuesday that one undercover officer calls one of the biggest he has seen in recent history.

Police arrested four people and found about 200 grams of crack cocaine at 2852 Larkspur Court in Cape Girardeau. Police believe the people lived there for about three weeks.

Police arrested 20-year-old Jason Jones and prosecutors charge him with two counts of Class A felony of second-degree trafficking of a controlled substance and misdemeanor marijuana possession. Prosecutors charge 21-year-old Tenesia Smith with a Class A felony of second-degree trafficking of a controlled substance. Prosecutors also charge 17-year-old Mark Taylor with a Class B felony of possessing a controlled substance with the intent to distribute.

Undercover detective Daniel Seger is surprised at the amount of crack cocaine Jones allegedly had, given his young age.

"We knew this subject and his narcotics distribution, but not this level in the game," Seger said.