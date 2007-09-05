Police Look for Sexual Predator - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Police Look for Sexual Predator

Greg Allen Kiger

By: Heartland News

Illinois State Police search for a registered sex predator after reports of an attempted abduction.

A girl at the Du Quoin State Fair says the man tried to abduct her over the weekend.

Investigators point to 27-year-old Greg Allen Kiger of Royalton.

Kiger is a registered sexual predator in Illinois. He's already wanted on warrants out of Perry County.

Kiger may be driving a 1996 white Dodge Intrepid.

If you see him, contact the Illinois State Police at 618-542-2171.

