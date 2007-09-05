Bargain Shopping for Bullets - KFVS12 News & Weather Cape Girardeau, Carbondale, Poplar Bluff

Cape Girardeau, MO

Bargain Shopping for Bullets

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - A national bullet shortage keeps some police departments on the lookout for bargains.

"Typically I buy at the first of the year," said Sgt. Barry Hovis with the Cape Girardeau Police Department. "Last year I made the purchases earlier simply because I knew the prices were going up.  They did about 30 percent."

Hovis explained there's only about $8000 to $9000 in the budget for ammo, and that firearms training is important for the police force, so they can't make drastic cutbacks.

Hovis also says there's not only a price hike for ammo, there's also a delay in getting orders filled.

"I had to buy some extra bullets here recently.  Usually we can get them in here in about a month.  Now it's taking six to nine months," said Hovis. "I'm told it's due to the war in Iraq.  Since there's a lot of resources being used to make military supplies, other ammo isn't as high a priority."

Hovis says he'll have to budget for more expenses in the future and hopes those prices come down before it's time to buy again.

