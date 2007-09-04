Police Investigate Hit and Run

By: Holly Brantley

CHARLESTON, Mo. - Police say a Charleston man was the victim of a hit and run accident. Someone found the body of 30-year-old Antoine Walker early Sunday morning. It apparently happened near Elm and Ironbanks Road.

While there are no suspects, police tell Heartland News there's no doubt Walker was hit by a car.

Now family, friends and investigators want to know what happened.

"Anybody that hit him needs to turn their selves in," said Fred Jennings. Jennings says he knew Walker and his family for more than 15 years. He feels whoever hit Walker should come forward.

"Their conscience is going to bother them," said Jennings. "They could have been able to help that boy if they had stopped."

A neighbor who did not want to be identified, lives near the spot where the accident happened. She says her brother was a witness.

"I think having something like that weighing on you just isn't good," she said. "They need to come forward."

Walker's family members say the only way they'll be able to have some closure is to get straight answers about what happened to Antoine. They hope someone will come forward with information.