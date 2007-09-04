River Campus Review

By: Wes Wallace

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. - With a brand new recital hall, high-tech design computers, large art studio space, and a whole lot more, Southeast Missouri State's new River Campus keeps students talking.

"It's amazing," said Dana Forman, a Performing Arts sophomore. "The facilities are amazing. We have so much space in practice rooms, dressing areas, it's like they're saying 'this is a space for art' and that's a really cool feeling."

From most any window on campus, you get impressive views, and they're mostly of the Bill Emerson Memorial Bridge and Mississippi River.

"I love it all," said McKenzie Gilliam, a freshman. "I heard about the new River Campus on a visit to Dance Day last year. After seeing this all new, I got really excited and knew this was the place for me!"